Fairview couple charged in 2016 Cheatham County shooting

Daniel and Mollie Baker, of Fairview, each face one charge of second-degree murder.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney Ray Crouch, TBI agents joined Cheatham County deputies in the investigation Dec. 2 of the shooting death of Gregory Jonathan Sanders.

Sanders was shot outside a home in Ashland City in December. During the investigation, agents identified the Bakers as possible suspects responsible for the crime.

Early Friday morning, Daniel Baker, 38, and Mollie Baker, 35, were each booked into the Cheatham County Jail. They remained without bond pending a hearing next week.