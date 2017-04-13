Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Jan. 20

Jonathan William Adams, 32, of Mt. Juliet, served weekend time.

Kendel Nichole Allison, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Lanyard Kieth Armstrong, 39, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Daphnie Laura Brewer, 47, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

James Curtis Buchanan, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license and criminal violation of probation.

Milton Dale Butler, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Walter Butler, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license, violation of probation, DUI and failure to appear.

Whitney Cheyenne Dailey, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Mitchell Slade Dyer, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Derrick Dwann Frazier, 20, of Nashville, was held.

Jose Garcia Galvez, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Joel Robert Garcia, 38, of Alexandria, was charged with violation of probation.

Jason Tyler Hill, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Christian Dallas Johnson, 24, of Nashville, served weekend time.

Billy Chad Langford, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Allen Marmon, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Stephanie Nicole McDougall, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property misdemeanor.

Michael Anthony Owens, 45, of Alexandria, was charged with theft of merchandise, criminal violation of probation and contempt of court.

Michelle Lea Pedigo, 49, of Westmoreland, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Travis Payne Pinkerton, 41, of Watertown, was charged with contempt of court.

Randall Hollis Randolph, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property, two counts of motor vehicle burglary and theft of property.

Sharnotto Shanta Sells, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Tawon Shaw, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Ryne Clayton Sherphard, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.