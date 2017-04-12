Update: Police investigate unknown chemical

Update at 8:45 p.m.: Officials continue to investigate the scene. Aggravated domestic violence and drug-related charges will stem from the event.

Update at 8:36 p.m.: Police officials say there is no public danger related to the chemical. All fire and EMS workers have cleared the scene.

Mt. Juliet police found an unknown chemical in a car at a home on Fieldstone Court while investigating a domestic violence incident Wednesday evening.

The officers were checked by medics as a precautionary measure but were not harmed.

Mt. Juliet Fire Department and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency remain on the scene and continue to investigate the unknown chemical.

Check back for updates on this developing story.