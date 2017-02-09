Alabama woman arrested for filing false report in Tennessee

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on April 4, 2016, TBI Special Agents began investigating a report by Lacie Davis that she had been raped by multiple corrections officers while she was incarcerated in the Macon County Jail.

Davis had been held for approximately 12 hours before making bond. During the course of the investigation, Agents determined that during the time of her incarceration, Davis was in an area covered by surveillance cameras.

The investigation revealed that a review of the video showed that at no time was she raped by anyone.

On Oct. 3, 2016, the Macon County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Davis, 36, with one count of Filing a False Report.

Davis was arrested Thursday in Alabama, where she now lives, and was booked into the Jackson County Jail in Scottsboro, Ala. She is being held on a $25,000 bond on a fugitive warrant pending an extradition hearing.