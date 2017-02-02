Unconscious driver charged with DUI

Gary L. Love, 31, was also charged with driving on a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license in the incident. The DUI charge is Love’s second DUI offense, according to a report from the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

According to booking records, Love was booked into Wilson County Jail on Monday at about 3:52 p.m. He was released at about 8:30 p.m. after posting $5,000 bond.

At the time of the incident, which happened Jan. 8, police did not know the reason that Love was unconscious behind the wheel. After continued investigation, police discovered that opiates and methamphetamines were present in Love’s blood.

Dispatchers received the call early in the evening Jan. 8 regarding the unconscious driver at the intersection of Lebanon Road and N. Mt. Juliet Road.

Love’s car hit another car in the intersection and continued to roll uncontrolled. In an effort to stop the car to render aid and prevent further harm, an officer used the patrol SUV’s front bumper to stop the car’s motion.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and further stabilized the car, which was still in driver.

Once it was obvious the car’s motion was stopped, officers broke out the locked car’s windows to access the driver and render aid.