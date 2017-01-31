Lebanon police release new photo of elementary school burglar

Tuesday, the police department released two new photos from surveillance cameras that show the suspect. Police hope that someone can identify the suspect from the photos.

An unspecified amount of cash was taken during the incident, and a significant amount of damage was done, according to reports from the police department.

The suspect is also wanted for questioning in several other burglaries in the area that happened last week.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or can provide additional information about the crime should contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.