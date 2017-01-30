Local law enforcement agencies honor Tomlinson

Services were held at Immanuel Baptist Church, followed by a procession and graveside service at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

The Lebanon Police Department Honor Guard and members of the sheriff’s office assisted in the proceedings. The Lebanon Fire Department presented a flag display. Other emergency personnel assisted in traffic control.

The Lebanon Police Department posted photos and a video of the events on social media. In a post, the department said prayers continue to be sent to Tomlinson’s family and all those who were touched by him.

“It’s a huge loss to law enforcement,” said Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice. “I had the pleasure of serving under him, and if everybody shared his patience and compassion, the world would be a better place.”

Tomlinson’s career in law enforcement spanned 43 years and included various posts in the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office throughout the years in addition to his stint as Lebanon police chief.

Tomlinson attended Immanuel Baptist Church and was friends with Pastor John Hunn, who officiated the funeral services, along with Pastor Donald Owens, Carl Jones and former Wilson County Sheriff Terry Ashe.