UPDATE: Car crashes into building, catches fire

The incident happened just before 6 a.m., according to Mt. Juliet police. The car hit the back brick wall of SimplyCare primary care facility at 151 Adams Lane and caught fire. Two people inside the car sustained minor injuries in the wreck. No one was in the building at the time of the crash.

The facility’s sprinkler system, along with Mt. Juliet firefighters, put out the flames.

Mt. Juliet police spokesperson Tyler Chandler said high speeds and overcorrecting appeared to be the contributing cause of the wreck.

Chandler said the initial crash investigation revealed that two people, a 26-year-old female driver and 28-year-old male passenger, were in the car. At some point prior to striking the building, the car went into an embankment and under a chain-link fence. A witness to the crash saw the car traveled at a high rate of speed, changed lanes, overcorrected and lost control prior to impact.

The driver was cited for not having a driver’s license. Police didn't release the names of the two people involved.