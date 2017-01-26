Mt. Juliet police search for runaway teen

Kishon Wiley, 16, was reported missing Nov. 16, 2016. Detectives immediately began to look for Wiley, however their efforts were unsuccessful.

Detectives want to know the whereabouts of Kishon and are hoping someone in the community will know where she is.

She is a black female, approximately five feet tall, thin, with brown eyes and long black hair. It is believed that she is in the Nashville area.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kishon Wiley, they are urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at mjpd.org.