Moore recognized as outstanding deputy in 2016

Moore has been employed by the sheriff’s office since October 1999. He began his career as a third shift correctional officer before being transferred to Mt. Juliet Middle School as a school resource officer in 2000.

Moore graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2001 and them moved to Wilson Central High School as an SRO from 2001-2008. During his time at the high school he also coached boys and girls basketball as an assistant coach, and he obtained the rank of corporal in 2006.

In 2008, Moore was promoted to sergeant of the SRO Division until 2014, when he accepted the position as Lieutenant of the same division.

Moore currently serves as supervisor of the SRO Division, as well as public information.

Moore is a certified instructor and graduate of the Law Enforcement Management and Administration School and Code Blue Media Strategies School.

Moore is a 1995 graduate of Smith County High School, where he served as class president, and a 1999 graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in sociology. He played basketball while at Tennessee, as well as at Cumberland University.

He is also the head girls’ basketball coach at Smith County High School and has earned honors of District 8AA Coach of the Year in 2016 and was selected to coach in the East/West All Star game of the same year.

Moore has been to Honduras on a couple of occasions serving in the missions’ field and serves in an active role at his church with the youth group. Lt. Moore and his wife, Robin, have two children, Makenna, 16, and Isaac, 15.

The sheriff’s office congratulates Moore on the award and wishes him success on his future in law enforcement.