Lebanon man arrested after pulling gun on police

Rafael Luis Molina, 58, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault after the incident.

At around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, three detectives were transporting a wanted person in an undercover truck near the 236 mile marker on I-40 when a motorist later identified as Molina brandished a handgun in a threatening manner at the four people in the undercover truck, according to a report from the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

For a reason not apparent to the detectives, Molina became angry and decided to pull out the handgun.

After the gun was revealed, the police initiated a traffic stop on Molina, and two handguns were found in his possession.

The incident happened in the jurisdiction of the Lebanon Police Department, and two officers from that department responded to provide assistance to Mt. Juliet detectives.

According to booking records, Molina was booked into Wilson County Jail shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday and as of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in custody on $10,000 bond.

According to court records, Molina is scheduled to appear in Wilson County criminal court March 8.