Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Oct. 25

Joe Lee Clemmons, 73, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jordan Leigh Cone, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with underage driving while intoxicated.

Whitney Cheyenne Dailey, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Callister Marc Dubois, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of order protection.

Majole Louise Gentry, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Tony Allen Gregory, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle and criminal violation of probation.

Thomas Darell Hudson, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Lavonda Jean Ingram, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Darryl Jerrod Jackson, 24, of Old Hickory, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Darius Devontae Johnson, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a schedule VI, unlawful carry or possession of a weapon and possession of schedule IV.

Nikki Lacole King, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Rickey Napoleon King, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Andrea Carlotta Maples, 24, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation.

Matthew Scott Miniard, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jennifer Christen Newberry, 34, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

William Russell Simmons, 53, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of criminal violation of probation.

Nena Bell Sprague, 39, of Watertown, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Anthony Mark Stone, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Shelley Alene Sullivan, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Ricky Edward Trego, 39, of Nashville, was charged with violation of sex offender registry.

Cassandra Lynn Trent, 28, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Isaac Hopret Winfree, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and violation of conditional release.

Oct. 26

Author Barge, 52, of North Augustus S.C., was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or canceled driver’s license.

Hallie Amanda Davis, 23, of Gallatin, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Timothy Allen Davis, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, failure to appear and child support attachment.

America Bianca Douglas, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Charles Eugene Duke, 34, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear, bond jumping and DUI.

Brittney Michelle Garrett, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Joshua Samuel Garrett, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Allen Davis Guidry, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Thomas Dustin Hemby, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Diego Mota Hernandez, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with child support attachment.

David Glenn Hunt, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

David Lee Jackson, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing.

Wanda Daily Jackson, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated criminal trespassing.

Henry Johnson Mitchell, 55, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Deangelo Dontea Moore, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Frank Edward Ogburn, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

David Ray Reynolds, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Amber Suzanne Sarig, 27, of Springfield, was charged with violation of probation.

Jonathan Blake Sellars, 23, of Gallatin, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Justin Lee Victory, 37, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Ethan Daniel Waring, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful carry/possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while under the influence, alteration of serial number, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of simple possession of drugs and DUI.

