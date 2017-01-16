Home burglary leads to arrests of one adult, three juveniles

Brandon L. Bates, 18, was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property. Three juveniles were also charged.

Deputies responded to the call near the 1000 block of Hartsville Pike at about 8:30 a.m. The homeowner called after returning home and discovering several firearms were taken from the residence.

“We want to remind home owners and property owners of the importance of securing your home prior to leaving. Also, it is extremely beneficial for residents to remain pro-active in watching out for any suspicious activity anywhere around their home. Residents should take the time to document all make, model, serial, or any other unique or identifying numbers,” stated Sheriff Robert Bryan.

“Taking the time to do this not only helps the property owner in a theft or tragic event for insurance purposes, but it is extremely helpful to any Law Enforcement Agency investigating an incident. This will also permit law enforcement to enter a stolen item into a national database that flags that item. Any extra step a homeowner takes to protect their residence such as a home alarm or some type of security camera will always assist law enforcement in the identification and successful prosecution of individuals responsible for committing these types of crimes.”

Bates will appear in Wilson County general sessions court Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. Two of the three juveniles have been committed to the Department of Children Services and the third one is awaiting a court date in the Juvenile Court of Wilson County.

According to booking records, Bates was released Jan. 15 on $10,000 bail bond.