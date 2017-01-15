Four trucks stolen from Wilson County Motors

The trucks were stolen at about 3:45 a.m. at the dealership at 903 S. Hartmann Drive.

The four trucks stolen were a red 2017 GMC Sierra Denali valued at more than $58,000; a metallic 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 valued at more than $34,000, a black 2017 GMC 3500 Denali valued at more than $58,000; and a black 2017 GMC Sierra Z71 1500 valued at more than $45,000. The values are based on similar models currently in stock at Wilson County Motors.

A $1,000 reward was issued for any information that leads to the prosecution of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Lebanon police at 615-444-2323 or Detective Tim Murray at 615-453-4404.