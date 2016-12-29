Three juveniles charged in Tuesday shooting incident

Each of the three boys involved is charged with filling a false report, while one boy also is charged with possession of a handgun under the age of 18, tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment. They will appear in juvenile court to face the charges.

In the incident, a 16-year-old boy was injured after being shot in the neck. He was shot after a gun was accidentally fired while he and two friends were playing with it, according to the sheriff’s office. The boy was later released from the hospital Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to a home on Davis Corners Road in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday afternoon just after 1 p.m.

Early in the investigation, the juveniles involved in the incident stated that a person pulled into the driveway at the residence and fired at the victim before leaving.

Detectives later determined that the stories from witnesses were inconsistent, and the juveniles involved eventually admitted to the accidental shooting.

One of the teenagers involved attempted to hide the weapon, a handgun, in a wooded area behind the residence.

“Once we arrived at the residence, we got conflicting statements from witnesses,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “Once we got everyone to cooperate and tell the truth, we determined the juveniles were playing with a gun, and hit the victim in the upper part of his body.”

“The juveniles are very fortunate that this situation didn’t rise to a level to where someone was killed,” stated Bryan. “There is absolutely no room for playing around with a dangerous weapon.”

According to data compiled by the Safe Tennessee Project, an organization that advocates for gun safety, there have been 82 accidental shooting incidents throughout the state in 2016, up from 51 accidental shootings in 2015.

According to the Safe Tennessee Project, Tennessee is in the top 10 states in the country for death by firearm and is fourth in the nation in unintentional shootings of children.