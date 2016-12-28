Police to increase patrols, saturation for New Year’s Eve

According to Sheriff Robert Bryan, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office will have increased patrols throughout the county and extra personnel, primarily seeking impaired drivers.

“With additional personnel who will be very visible throughout the county focused mainly on speeders and impaired drivers, I would encourage everyone to be responsible not only because of the dangers to themselves and others, but the fact that we will be out looking for them if they’re not being responsible,” Bryan said.

Increased patrol is not the only way the sheriff’s office is combating impaired driving on New Year’s Eve. The sheriff’s office will also sponsor its annual New Year’s Eve Safe Ride program starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and continuing through 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The program allows people to call 615-444-1412 and request a safe ride home from anywhere in Wilson County. Bryan encourages anyone who drinks even a small amount of alcohol and needs to get home on New Year’s Eve to take advantage of the program.

Other counties in the state implement similar programs and have reported a decline in accidents with injuries, deaths and arrests associated with drinking since the program was implemented.

Municipalities will also be on the lookout for impaired drivers. The Lebanon Police Department will have DUI saturation in the city on New Year’s Eve, according to Cpl. P.J. Hardy of the police department. The Mt. Juliet Police Department also plans to have increased saturation throughout the city.