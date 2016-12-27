Teen injured in shooting incident

According to Sheriff Robert Bryan, dispatch received a call stating that a person pulled into the driveway at the residence and fired at the victim before leaving.

However, as detectives investigated the incident, that did not appear to be the case, Bryan said.

“Once we got there, we got conflicting statements from witnesses,” Bryan said. “Once we got everyone to cooperate and tell the truth, we determined that juveniles were playing with a gun, and it went off and hit (the victim) in the upper part of his body.”

According to Lt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was apparently shot in the neck.

Deputies were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. and immediately began assisting the victim, who was taken to TriStar Summit Medical Center via ambulance.

The other juveniles at the scene attempted to hide the weapon, which was a handgun, in a wooded area behind the residence, Bryan said. Detectives searched the area and found the weapon, though they had not yet determined how the juveniles got the gun.

“We will consult with the D.A., but I think there will be some sort of charges in the near future,” Bryan said.

Deputies, detectives and Bryan were among those who arrived at the scene after the call came through dispatch.