Former local firefighter charged with solicitation of a minor

Matthew Allen Patterson, 31, was arrested Dec. 23 at around noon, according to booking records. Patterson previously worked for the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency. He was hired to work full-time for WEMA in 2006, and in 2015 he requested to be moved to part-time work. In November, Patterson resigned from all employment with WEMA.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office stated that they were given an investigative lead from the United States Department of Homeland Security involving the possible solicitation of a minor.

Homeland Security agents revealed that the person they believed to be the offender was a Gladeville resident and firefighter, based on evidence that had been obtained.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office continued to work the investigation, resulting in the arrest last week. Patterson is charged with one count of solicitation of a minor.

“This is yet another reminder of the danger that our children face in today’s digital age,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said.

“It is your duty and responsibility as a parent to maintain and closely monitor any type of electronic device that your child uses. Parents are reminded that there are predators constantly looking for an opportunity to take advantage of the innocence of a child.”

Patterson was released Dec. 23 after posting $3,500 bail bond, according to booking records.