Troopers to target impaired drivers, seat belt offenders

State troopers will focus their attention on impaired driving and seat belt use during the holiday that begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. and end at Sunday at midnight.

“We care about the safety of all who travel on our Tennessee roadways,” said Commissioner David W. Purkey. “This continues to be our top priority. I urge all Tennesseans and visitors who are traveling on our roadways to obey traffic laws and be mindful of other drivers.”

During the 2015 Christmas holiday, 19 people were killed on Tennessee roadways in 15 fatal crashes. Alcohol was involved in 42 percent of the fatalities, and 10 of the 16 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seat belts. One of the fatalities was a motorcyclist. There were also two pedestrians killed during the holiday period.

“Unfortunately, impaired driving continues to be a problem,” said THP Col. Tracy Trott. “Troopers will be vigilant in their efforts to make the roadways safe during the holidays as more people are traveling to and from parties and special gatherings. Our goal is to remove dangerous drivers making roadways safer for travelers. We want this to be a joyous time, a safe time and not a time of heartbreak. Our traffic safety enforcement efforts were created with that goal in mind.”

The holiday season is one of the deadliest and most dangerous times of the year due to an increase in impaired driving. The THP will use several enforcement tools, including saturation patrols, bar and tavern checks and sobriety checkpoints to help reduce serious injury and fatal crashes over the holiday. Checkpoint locations can be found at tn.gov/safety/article/checkpoints.

Designating a sober driver and not letting friends drive drunk are just two of the several simple steps to help avoid a tragic crash or an arrest for impaired driving. Other important tips include:

• Anyone who’s impaired should call a taxi, use mass transit or call a sober friend or family member to get home safely.

• Designate a sober driver before going out and give that person the keys.

• Promptly report drunk drivers seen on the roadways to the Tennessee Highway Patrol by dialing *THP.

• Wearing a seat belt or using protective gear on a motorcycle is the best defense against an impaired driver.

• And remember, friends don’t let friends drive drunk. If anyone knows someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, they should take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

For statewide sobriety and driver license checkpoints for the upcoming holiday, visit tn.gov/safety/article/checkpoints.