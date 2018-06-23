Outdoors notebook

Fawns are especially susceptible to being “rescued” by well-meaning persons who mistakenly believe the baby deer have been abandoned. Usually that is not the case; the mother is likely hiding nearby, waiting for the intruder to go away. Approaching or touching newborn wild animals can impart human scent that may cause the mother to abandon the animal.

Capturing fawns or other wildlife is illegal. In the event of a fawn clearly being orphaned – the mother has been killed by an automobile, for example – an area wildlife officer should be notified.

Perfect score: Danny Shaw shot a perfect round of 50 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

Boat sales booming: the national boating industry’s sales are at a 10-year high and show no signs of slowing down. A strong economy and higher wages for boating-class families are credited for the boom.

Sales in boats and boating gear last year totaled $39 billion and the trend is continuing this year. Some of that money is funneled directly into outdoors programs in the form of boat registration fees and specific sales taxes.

Elk raffle: raffle tickets for a tag for this fall’s elk hunt are now available on-line at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website. In the past, the tag had been auctioned off online. Additional tags for the elk gun hunt, archery hunt and youth hunt will be issued by a random draw as done in the past.

Each raffle ticket costs $10, and there is no limit on how many tickets an individual can purchase. In addition to receiving a tag for a bull elk, the winner of the raffle will also receive a big-game hunting rifle and scope, a package valued at $1,000.

Proceeds go to support the state’s ongoing elk-restoration program.

Youth Summit: the TWRA and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation will sponsor the Tennessee Outdoors Youth Summit (TOYS) in Crossville July 15-20.

All Tennessee high school students are eligible for the workshop, which offers instruction in activities ranging from fishing, boating and camping to skeet shooting and photography.

For information contact Lacey Lane at 615-831-9311, Ext. 114, or visit the Wildlife Resources Foundation website.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

June 20: WMA quota hunt applications

July: private land raccoon, possum season

