Bagging an early bird

This season I’ve been on one hunt. It lasted about 25 minutes.

Roy Denney invited me on an early-season hunt on his Gladeville farm where he had already bagged a long-beard. He said there were more where that one came from.

We met at his pasture gate at 5:15 and walked across the field to a distant wood-line where he had set up a pop-up blind earlier in the week.

By the time we arrived at the blind and Roy got a decoy situated 20 yards out front, a faint glow was appearing on the eastern horizon. It was 5:45.

About 15 minutes later the first spine-tingling gobble rattled the woods, followed by two more across the way. Roy held up three fingers. Three gobblers.

The dueling gobbling continued, growing louder and more intense. A couple of hens chimed in with sleepy yelps. Roy replied with some soft come-hithers on a slate call.

Peeking through a shooting flap in the blind, I could see one of the gobblers silhouetted in a treetop against the graying skyline. As it gobbled it began to fidget around on its perch.

Suddenly it flew down, massive wings beating. As soon as it landed in the field, two more gobblers sailed down and joined it. They began to fan and strut, wattles and heads glowing red and white, as they quick-stepped toward to the decoy.

All three were good-sized gobblers with 9-10 inch beards. I’m not a trophy hunter; I take the first legal -- i.e., bearded bird -- I get a shot at. One unlucky gobbler won the race to the decoy, and before it had a chance to wonder why the silent stranger just stood there not moving a feather, I shot.

The gobbler flopped a couple of times and lay still on the frost-tinged stubble.

I glanced at my watch: 6:10.

A mere 25 minutes had elapsed from the time we got settled into the blind until I shot.

Interestingly, hunting buddy Clarence Dies had emailed me a couple of days earlier to tell about a gobbler he bagged at 6:15 a.m. He said that was the earliest he had killed one in decades of turkey hunting.

When I got home I sent Clarence a message saying I had beat his early-bird record by five minutes.

The spring turkey season runs through May 13 and I’d like to hunt again if family obligations permit. No matter how many gobblers you bag – my tally is around 50 – every one is a special thrill.

The excitement is not making the shot. The excitement is watching a long-beard as it works its way toward you, gobbling and strutting, the first rays of sunlight glistening off bronze feathers.

Sometimes times it takes an hour or more for a bird to meander into shooting range. And occasionally, as happened on my recent hunt, it takes only a couple of minutes.

I’m not complaining about such a short-lived hunt. I’ve learned to appreciate tagging a turkey any way you can.

After last season’s frustrations, it was kinda nice to be home in time for breakfast.