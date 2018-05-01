Outdoors notebook

For information about the club’s activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

…

Cedar Roost banquet: The annual Cedar Roost Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will be held May 10 at 6 p.m. in the Education Building at Wilson County Fairgrounds.

The banquet is open to the public.

For tickets or other information contact Jody Jenkins at 615-761-4793.

…

Wildlife calendar: Danielle Knowles of Smithville was one of 11 photographers whose entries were selected to appear in the TWRA’s 2018-19 Tennessee Wildlife calendar.

For information about next year’s contest visit tnwildlife.org

The calendar and magazine are mailed free to holders of Lifetime Licenses and Sportsman’s Licenses. Subscription information is available on the website.

…

Elk viewing: the TWRA has set up an “elk cam” for viewing elk on an East Tennessee Wildlife Management Area. The cam can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.

Since the elk come and go, you never know what you’ll see when you click on.

…

Outdoors women: the annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop will be held June 1-3 in Crossville. Women 18 and older can enroll for classes in a wide variety of outdoors activities, from fly fishing to cooking, camping and deer and turkey hunting.

The fee is $224 and includes lodging.

For more information contact TWRA official Don Hosse at 615-781-6541 or visit tnwildlife.org

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

March 31-May 13: turkey season

May 10: Cedar Roost banquet

May 19-June 10: spring squirrel season

June 9-15: Free Fishing Week

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.