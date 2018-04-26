Talking turkey and helping kids

It’s about promoting conservation and the role hunters play, and also about giving some area kids an opportunity to tag a turkey.

“To me, it’s mainly about the kids,” says chapter president Jody Jenkins. “Helping kids is the most important thing we do.”

Every season, members of the Cedar Roost chapter – some 100 strong – take area youngsters turkey hunting, providing gear and guidance as needed.

“Some of them are special-needs kids,” Jenkins says. “Others are kids who just need a place to hunt, or someone to take them. Our goal is to help kids get a chance to experience the thrill of turkey hunting.”

Jenkins is a diesel mechanic who joined the chapter some 30 years ago and became president in March.

“I’ve always enjoyed turkey hunting,” he says. “I look forward to the season every spring.”

Jenkins has taken two special-needs kids on hunts this season.

“We haven’t got a turkey yet,” he says, “but we’ll keep trying.”

Jenkins says he gets a bigger thrill out of helping a youngster bag a bird than he does getting one himself.

“To see the look on a kid’s face when he or she gets that first turkey – there’s nothing like it,” he says.

The Cedar Roost chapter was formed in 1996 and its initial board included Jim Goodall, Roy Denney and a number of other dedicated Lebanon-area hunters. Denney came up with the name of the chapter.

“At that time turkeys were just making substantial gains in this area,” Denney recalls.

“Our goal was to make people aware of the success of the TWRA and NWTA in bringing turkeys back, about the opportunities that hunters have, and the contributions they make to the restoration program and to conservation in general.”

The chapter’s annual banquet is scheduled May 10 at 6 p.m. in the Education Building at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Non-members are welcome. Tickets and other information are available by calling Jenkins at 615-761-4793.

Part of the ceremony includes paying tribute to military veterans.

And, of course, talking turkey.

“There’s a lot of turkey hunters in Wilson County, including our club members,” Jenkins says. “We always have a good time when we get together.”

The spring turkey season runs through May 13. In recent years Wilson County has been among the state’s top turkey-harvest counties.

“The state’s turkey restoration is a great success story,” Jenkins says. “Our chapter is proud to have supported it from the beginning, and we continue to do so.”