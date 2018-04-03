Outdoors notebook

Killing or injuring an eagle is a federal offense and if the shooter is caught faces a stiff fine and a possible prison sentence.

In Tennessee, hawks and owls are also protected, as are all other birds and all fowl not designated “game” species by the TWRA.

CWD-control expansion: The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission has voted to expand restrictions on deer and elk carcasses brought into the state as it intensifies its battle against Chronic Wasting Disease.

If approved by the legislature, the tightened import restrictions will include ALL states and Canadian provinces, not just those in which CWD is known to exist. They will go into effect this fall.

For years it has been illegal to import certain cervid parts – such as un-boned meat and antlers and hides with tissue attached – from states and Canadian provinces in which CWD is present.

So far the devastating disease – highly contagious and always fatal to infected animals -- as not been found in Tennessee, but in recent years it has spread from the West and Northwest into several neighboring states.

Duck hunt meeting: The TWRA is seeking input from hunters who participate in duck hunts on the Old Hickory Wildlife Management Area. A meeting will be held Thursday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Old Hickory WMA, 4050 Canoe Branch Road, Lebanon.

Wildlife managers are seeking input on possibly implementing a four-day hunting week on the WMA. This idea, and any others hunters are interested in, will be open to discussion.

Fishing comments: The TWRA invites the public to submit comments about the state’s fishing regulations, and the input will be taken into consideration by fisheries officials.

Mail comments to:

Fisheries Div. Comments

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

P.O. Box 40747

Nashville, Tn. 37204

Or email: FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov

Bear warning: As the state’s bear population continues to grow, so do problems with marauding bruins. Although the problems are primarily concentrated in East Tennessee counties, bears in recent years have started making their way into parts of Middle Tennessee.

The TWRA advises against leaving any sort of food items outdoors (the practice can also attract coyotes and other nuisance animals) and if a bear is spotted, stay away from it and call authorities.

Instances of black bears attacking humans are rare, but it does occasionally happen.

Gun Club: Danny Shaw shot a round of 44 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

March 31-May 13: turkey season

April 22: Earth Day

May 19-June 10: spring squirrel season

June 9-15: Free Fishing Week

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.