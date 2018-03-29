Hunter ed produces results

It reminded me of my personal experience with the process several years ago. I wasn’t required to take the course – I beat the age cut-off by a considerable margin – but I enrolled by son Brian and accompanied him to the classes.

It was an interesting experience, and I came away impressed with the work done by the instructors and the overall program administered by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Nowadays there is one significant addition to the Hunter Ed program since I attended the classes with Brian -- an emphasis on tree-stand safety.

According to the TWRA, falls from tree stands now account for the majority of hunting-related injuries as more and more deer hunters elect to hunt high off the ground.

The good news: firearm-related injuries have steadily declined over the years since the Hunter’s Ed program was introduced, and today they are virtually non-existent.

Granted, an occasional hunting-related firearm accident still occurs, and just one is tragic, especially to the persons involved. But statistically, a youngster is safer hunting than playing football.

Along with the TWRA, the National Rifle Association deserves some of the credit for the decline in firearm accidents. The NRA devotes considerable resources to gun safety, a contribution ignored by most media.

The Friends of NRA program, with an active Wilson County chapter, works extensively with school and community groups to promote youth gun safety through the Eddie Eagle program. Its message to kids: “If you see a gun, tell someone.”

Back to the Hunter’s Ed program (a link to which is on tnwildlife.org with information about dates and locations of classes): Its primary focus is on gun safety and hunting ethics.

The former starts with such basics as never point a gun – even an unloaded one – at anything you don’t intend to shoot, and always double-check to make sure a gun is unloaded before placing it in a vehicle or bringing it indoors.

Never pull a loaded gun through a fence, nor allow the barrel to swing toward a companion, and make sure the safety is on at all times.

When you pick up a gun, the first thing you do is check to make sure it is unloaded.

As for hunting ethics, safety overlaps, with the most important message drilled into youngsters: make sure of your target before you shoot.

Most accidents in the field occur when an excided hunter takes a shot at movement or shadows, thinking it is a deer, turkey or other game. That’s not only unethical – such wild shots often produce a wounded animal – but is a recipe for disaster. Instead of a turkey, the movement could be a hunting companion or someone else moving through the area.

One split-second mistake can change lives forever.

Also, obey all game laws and hunting regulations -- they are in place for good reasons – and respect property rights.

Those were some of the messages hammered home by the Hunter Ed instructor in the class I attended years ago. They, along with emphasis on tree-stand safety, still apply today.

Thousands of Tennessee youngsters have graduated from the classes over years, and they are safer, more ethical hunters as a result.