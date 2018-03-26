Outdoors notebook

The presentation was made by TWRA Executive Director Ed Carter, who praised Woodson for her work.

Each chair serves a one-year term. Woodson will be replaced by Jeff Cook of Franklin.

Woodson, appointed to the Commission in 2012, has one year remaining as a member.

The Fish & Wildlife Commission determines regulations and policies carried out the by TWRA, with oversight by the State Legislature.

Turkey season: Tennessee’s spring turkey season opens Saturday, March 31, and runs through May 13. Despite a decline of birds in some areas, biologists are optimistic about prospects for a harvest of over 30,000 turkeys for a 16th consecutive season. Last spring’s tally was 32,752.

Hunting regulations remain unchanged from last year: one bearded bird per day, not to exceed four for the season.

Details about hunting hours, legal means and check-in options are available at tnwildlife.org and in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

Last-minute license: In order to get a hunting license anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education course. On-line classes are available.

In the event a hunter neglected to enroll in a course in time for turkey season, he or she can get a limited license that comes with certain restrictions, such as hunting with a licensed adult. Details are available in the Hunting Guide.

Regulations change: The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission last week voted to change hunting and fishing regulations every other year instead of annually.

Starting in May, hunting regulations will be set every two years on even years, and beginning next year, fishing regulations will be set every two years on odd years.

Fishing comments: Speaking of fishing regulations, the TWRA invites the public to submit comments and suggestions that will be taken into consideration.

Comments can be mailed to:

Fisheries Div. Comments

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

PO Box 40747

Nashville, Tn. 37204

Or emailed to:FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov

Trap shoot: John Morris shot the top round of 43 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

March 31-May 13: turkey season

April 22: Earth Day

May 19-June 10: spring squirrel season

June 9-15: Free Fishing Week

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.