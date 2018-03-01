Licenses expire – for some

A few years ago I bought a Lifetime License, mostly for convenience, since it means I’ll never have to bother with annual renewals or the hassle of buying and keeping up with additional permits such a trout license, dove license, Wildlife Management permits, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency lake permits and various big-game hunting supplemental licenses.

One little laminated card covers it all, forever.

In addition to convenience, the Lifetime License has also proved to be economical. In previous years I had bought a Sportsman’s License for $140. As I recall, the Lifetime License for my age bracket at that time was around $270. (It is now $329.)

I told my wife if I could manage to keep from getting run over by a train for two years, I’d be ahead. I made it, and now for the rest of my life I get to hunt and fish for free.

There are six different Lifetime License prices, based on age:

Under three years: $200.

Ages 3-6: $659.

Ages 7-12: $988.

Ages 13-50: $1,976.

Ages 51-64: $1,153.

Ages 65 and over:$329.

I admit, I don’t understand the long-term economics, math never being my strong point. If large numbers of the inexpensive $200 licenses are purchased (popular as gifts for newborns and toddlers) seems as though it would create a serious revenue vacuum sometime down the road. Today’s toddlers will grow into a future generation that gets to hunt and fish for free.

I assume the TWRA’s accountants have crunched the numbers and are confident they will work.

The standard hunting/fishing license costs $34, and I’m sure there will be the usual grousing by some fishermen who don’t hunt. One is my fishing buddy Bob Sherborne.

Since he doesn’t hunt, he doesn’t think part of his license fee should go to support hunting. But even though there are more fishermen than hunters in the state, the TWRA spends about the same amount on both, including the overlap in such things as game-law enforcement.

Besides, as I remind him, if he only fishes, $34 is a good bargain for a year of using boat ramps and docks, paved parking lots, fishing in TWRA-patrolled lakes and enjoying the good fishing made possible by TWRA management.

I think he gets his $34 worth.

One thing I would like to see more of is the relatively new High Impact Habitat Conservation Permits required on some Wildlife Management Areas for horseback riding, ATV riding and bicycling.

Financial support from non-game organizations such as the state’s Ornithological Society would also be welcome. The TWRA, funded almost entirely by hunters and fishermen, spends millions of dollars annually on the management of non-game species. Maybe the bird-watchers should pitch in and help out.