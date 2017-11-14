Outdoors notebook

Such efforts are not new – for several years the TWRA has issued warnings and imposed regulations against importing deer products from states in which CWD exists. But during a recent meeting of the Tennessee Game & Fish Commission it moved to ratchet up those efforts as the disease spreads into more states.

The disease is fatal, and once it infects a herd in a given area there is no known solution other than to destroy all the infected animals.

There are regulations that control the importation of deer or deer products into Tennessee from certain states. Those regulations are detailed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.

The TWRA vows to vigorous prosecute violators of the import regulations.

Waterfowl input: Tennessee’s waterfowl hunters can submit comments and suggestions about the 2018-10 season to the TWRA through the end of November.

They will be taken into consideration when the officials draw up next season’s regulations.

Comments can be mailed or emailed to the TWRA office in Nashville. Detailed information is posted at tnwildlife.org

Hunters for Hungry: With deer season underway, hunters are reminded about the Hunters for the Hungry program in which they can donate part or all of a deer to be processed for the needy.

Among the participants is the Lebanon Locker on Market Street.

For additional information on the program and participating processors, visit tnwildlife.org or the Tennessee Wildlife Federation website.

Gun club: Kerry Hale posted the top round of 47 in last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about Gun Club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 26-Feb. 28 squirrel season

Nov. 4-17: muzzleloader season

Nov. 4-Feb. 28: rabbit, quail season

Nov. 18: deer gun season

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.