Outdoors notebook

Although EHD is a naturally-occurring disease that eventually runs its course, it can devastate deer populations in specific areas. The TWRA reports the current outbreak “appears to be above average in severity.”

The state’s most recent EHD outbreak occurred in 2007 when hundreds – perhaps thousands --of deer died.

Also known as “Bluetongue,” EHD is not dangerous to humans.

Beware of baited fields: Dove season opens Sept. 1, and hunters are reminded to beware of baited fields.

It is illegal to hunt doves over a baited field, and it is the responsibility of the hunter to make sure the field has not been baited.

The definition of a baited field is explained in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide and at tnwildlife.org.

The 2017-18 Hunting Guide is available at most outdoors outlets.

Gun Club events: For information about the Cedar City Gun Club’s upcoming events or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

Elk winners: Successful permit applicants for the state’s Oct. elk hunt will be announced at this week’s Tennessee Game & Fish Commission meeting in Nashville. A total of 15 permits will be issued.

Next season’s fishing regulations also will be announced at the meeting. No major changes are anticipated.

Hunter Ed: With dove and squirrel seasons underway and others opening soon, the TWRA reminds hunters that anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunters Education class to get a license – with certain temporary exceptions.

Details about Hunter Ed classes and license requirements are available at tnwildlife.org and in the Tennessee Hunting Guide.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 26: squirrel season

Sept. 1: dove season

Oct. 14-27: fall turkey season

Nov. 4-17: muzzleloader season

Nov. 18: deer gun season

