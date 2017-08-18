Outdoors notebook

Hunters are advised to beware of baited fields. It is illegal to hunt doves over a baited field, and it is the responsibility of the hunter to make sure the field has not been baited.

The definition of a baited field is basically a field in which grain or other food has been scattered in a “non-agricultural manner.” The rules are detailed in the Tennessee Hunting Guide and at tnwildlife.org.

…

Fields leased: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is looking for privately-owned dove fields to lease for hunting. Information about the program is posted on tnwildlife.org.

…

‘Summitt’ bear: A black bear named in honor of late UT women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt has been released in the East Tennessee wilds after undergoing rehab for an injury.

…

Crane drawing: A drawing for 1,100 Sandhill Crane permits has been held in Hamilton County, and any leftover permits will be issued by computer draw on Sept. 6.

Some hunters have suggested at issuing all the permits by computer would be a more fair process than requiring individuals to be present at the drawing.

Information about the 5th annual Sandhill season is posted on the TWRA website.

…

Boating reminder: Although the peak boating season is winding down, area lakes are still congested. The TWRA reminds boaters that it is cracking down on illegal and unsafe operation of the craft, most notably Boating Under the Influence. Wearing a life jacket is mandatory for youngsters, as well as for all passengers in waters immediately below dams.

…

Free Hunting Day: Tennessee’s annual Free Hunting Day is Aug. 26. No license is required to hunt that day, which coincides with the opening of squirrel season.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 26: squirrel season opens

Sept. 1: dove season opens

Oct. 14-27: fall turkey season

Nov. 4-17: muzzleloader season

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.