Outdoors Notebook: Trio faces several hunting-related charges for deer

The charges include hunting from a vehicle, hunting from the road, hunting out of season, spotlighting deer, illegal possession of big game, aggravated criminal littering, criminal trespass and vandalism.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency report did not explain why the illegally-killed deer was thrown into the swimming pool.

A court date is set for Aug. 9.

———

Cougar reports: The TWRA recently investigated a reported cougar sighting in Trousdale County and was unable to verify it.

In January there was a reported sighting in Sumner County.

Some sighting, primarily in West Tennessee, have been confirmed, and the TWRA acknowledges that wild cougars do indeed exist in the state. Cougars were common on the Tennessee frontier but were believed to be extinct for the past century.

However, like coyotes and armadillos, they have begun migrating in from Western and Southwestern states.

The TWRA issued a reminder that it is illegal to capture or kill a cougar unless it presents a clear threat to humans or livestock.

The TWRA has a special link on its website (tnwildlife.org) on which suspected sighting can be reported. They can also be phoned in to the TWRA office in Nashville.

———

Hunting seasons: Although the Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide won’t be available for another month or so, the basic seasons and bag limits are currently posted on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.com

———

Elk update: The TWRA will soon announce the application process for the October elk hunt. The number of tags has been increased to a total of 15, including seven archery tags and a juvenile-hunt tag.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 26: squirrel season opens

Sept. 1: dove season opens

Oct. 14-27: fall turkey season

Nov. 4-17: muzzleloader season

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.