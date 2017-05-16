Local 'record turkey' remains mystery

Sensing an interesting local-angle story, I contacted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to try to locate Ms. Reynolds.

I was told that the TWRA does not keep records for turkeys. An Agency spokesman said the National Wild Turkey Federation does keep records, however, and that might be what the photo cutline referred to.

I contacted the NWTF, explained what I was searching for, and a helpful PR lady said she would check the organization's data base. Shortly afterwards she emailed to say she could find no "Brittnee Reynolds," nor any state-record turkey taken in Wilson County.

I tried to contact the magazine, with no luck.

So the mystery remains.

However, the quest turned up some interesting information about how turkey records are compiled by the NWTF, and the surprising number of hunters who -- like fishermen -- like to record their trophies.

The NWTF keeps records for big turkeys killed on both the state and national level.

A record turkey is "scored" much the same as a buck's antlers:

The turkey's weight is recorded in pounds and ounces.

The beard is measured in 1/16 increments.

The spurs are also measured in 1/16 increments.

The numbers – body weight, beard length and spur length -- are incorporated into a complex scoring system, explained in detail on the NWTF website under "Records."

An NWTF member or licensed hunter in the state where the turkey was killed must witness and confirm the weighing and measuring.

The turkey's "score," the witness, and other details, such as license number and when and where the kill was made, is submitted on a form on the NWTF website.

There is a $15 fee per submission.

Once the entry is verified, the hunter receives a NWTF Record Certificate and a pin in tribute to his trophy. There is no monetary compensation.

The NWTF’s turkey records are similar to the TWRA's Angler Recognition Program, which acknowledges the catch of big fish of various species, even if they aren't record-breakers.

Having his or her name in the record book not only gives a hunter bragging rights among hunting buddies, but also provides a basis of comparison for other harvested birds. If someone bags an especially big gobbler, they can check the NWTF records and see how it compares to other big ones.

I'm not a trophy hunter. My approach to turkey hunting is the same as my approach to deer hunting: I take the first legal one that comes by. But most of my hunting buddies hold out for big gobblers, just as they wait for big bucks, and that's fine. I've been lucky enough to kill several big longbeards over the years, and bagging a big one adds to the excitement. But that's not why I hunt.

How big was the turkey reportedly collected by "Brittnee Reynolds in Wilson County"? Nobody seems to know anything about it. If someone has a lead, shoot me an email: larrywoody@gmail.com.