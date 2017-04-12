Gobbler fooled on April Fool's Day

Dawn of April 1 found me, along with thousands of other hunters across the state, hunkered in blind, hoping we could fool a gobbler and not vice-versa.

In recent years hunting on opening day with Lebanon's Roy Denney has become somewhat of a tradition, and I look forward to it for a couple of reasons:

1. Roy knows his stuff and is fun to hunt with.

2. We almost always bag a bird.

Opening day dawned overcast and chilly, and a heavy dew soaked our boots as we made our way across the pasture to a pop-up blind Roy had set up a few days earlier. (Another reason I enjoy hunting with him.)

By the time we settled into the blind the sky was starting to lighten, and in some nearby bare treetops we could distinguish the bulky silhouettes of roosting turkeys.

Half an hour later the birds began to stir and fidget on their limbs, and the first faint walkup yelps drifted across the field.

A gobbler gobbled. Another gobbler answered. A couple more joined the conversation.

Then came the beating of wings as the huge birds began flying down from the roost. As bad luck would have it, most of them sailed into an adjacent field.

But not all. Three hens dropped into the pasture in front of our blind, joined by a big long-beard and two jakes.

The long-beard proceeded to put on a show, strutting and fanning, 12-inch beard grazing the ground and bronze tail-feathers glistening in the morning rays.

The gobbler remained about 20 yards out of range (how does a turkey exactly how far a 12-guage will shoot?) as he strutted his stuff for the ladies, who were busy pecking at bugs and grass blades.

Gradually the big gobbler began to drift across the field, moving further and further away from our setup.

Roy gave a couple of yelps on a mouth call. The long-beard wasn't interested; he had his three-hen harem in tow.

But the two young jakes, who didn't have dates, perked up. They slowly moseyed toward us, stretching their necks as they tried to determine precisely where the inviting yelps had come from.

The lead bird was about 25 yards away when Roy whispered and asked if I wanted to take him. My approach to turkeys is the same as with deer -- I take the first legal one that comes within range -- so I whispered back in the affirmative.

I eased my gun up, sighted on the gobbler's red-and-white wattles, and pulled the trigger.

An appropriate April Fool's Day finish would be that I had forgotten to load my gun in the pre-dawn hurry to get to the blind. But that wasn't the case. There were no flubs, follies or foul-ups.

The gun boomed and the gobbler went flopping.

It was an exciting and successful end to an April 1st hunt.

No fooling.