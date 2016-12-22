Deer poachers should be hammered

A few years ago I came across two bucks in the same area with their antlers sawed off and the carcasses dumped by the road. I've also found dead deer dumped in Wilson and Smith Counties - the bucks missing their antlers, and an occasional doe killed, apparently, just for "sport."

I realize it's difficult for game wardens to catch the culprits - most of the poaching is done at night by road hunters in fairly remote areas - but when they do apprehend one they should make an example of him.

I might cut someone some slack if they bend the rules to kill an occasional deer for the table, but when they kill one and leave it to waste, I'd throw the book at them.

I don't understand why someone would be proud of a set of antlers they took from a buck they illegally killed, often by "spotlighting" it at night, helplessly freezing it in the beam of the light.

Seems to me it would be like decorating your Christmas tree with stolen lights. Every time you looked at them, they would be a shameful reminder of what you'd done.

But it's a fact that some hunters are so antler-addled that they'll stop at nothing to collect a big rack. That was proven a few years ago when Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers made one of the biggest poaching busts in the state's history on the sprawling Ft. Campbell military post.

The protected area is famous for its giant bucks, and the game wardens who made the poaching bust said the poachers couldn't resist slipping in and killing them. They boasted about the big racks they collected, just as if they had been taken legally.

Killing big-antlered bucks is not just about bragging rights; big racks can worth big money on the collectors market. For example, the Tennessee state-record non-typical antlers on the Sumner County whitetail killed last month could be worth as much as $100,000 on the collectors market, especially if the rack is eventually certified as a world record.

Some deer poachers aren't motivated by the lure of big antlers - after all, they also frequently kill does and leave them where they drop - so what drives them to do it?

Authorities who have interrogated poachers say part of it is the "thrill" of doing something illegal, matching wits with game wardens, thumbing their nose at authority. For them, killing a deer has nothing to do with hunting; it's wildlife vandalism.

Poachers caught in the act may be desperate, and therefore dangerous. They face stiff fines, along with potential loss of their vehicle and even jail time. That's especially true for repeat offenders.

If someone detects suspected poaching activity - gunshots in the night, spotlights sweeping across fields, etc. - they are advised not to intervene directly, but instead call the TWRA's Middle Tennessee poaching hotline: 1-800-255-8972. They can also call local law enforcement officials who should be able to respond more quickly.

If a deer poacher is seeking a "thrill," the judge should give him one he'll remember for a long time.