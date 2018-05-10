Sun shines at second Batch & Bushel Farmer’s Market

The second event this season showcases locally grown and produced food and goods.

This week’s event featured special Mother’s Day vendors for anyone who wanted to buy a gift for their mom ahead of Sunday.

Hot Mama Soaps and Bountiful Acres Farm offered soaps, bath bombs and skincare, Dirt Dawg Nursery had plants and flowers, Harmony Lane Farm and Creamery LLC brought fudge, Split Bean Roasting Co. had coffee and SugarRoos and T&L Honey Jams & Jelly offered baked goods and spreads. Little Big Dog Treats had treats for the dog moms, too.

Although this week’s event didn’t have one, event coordinator Charity Toombs said several of the markets this year would feature some classes for children.

“We are excited to partner with out friends at UT-TSU Extension and the Wilson County 4-H for some fun kid activities,” said Toombs.

This year’s market will be open each Thursday through the summer, except in August as preparations for the fair will begin.