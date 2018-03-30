Ann Haney: Tax returns equal annual bonus for many

It’s interesting to note the majority of people are planning to use their refunds for preparedness purposes like savings accounts. We have seen a vast majority of people using prudency when it comes to money in the past two years, because of the unpredictable economy.

Many were set back unexpectedly financially and are still recovering. Planning ahead has become an important part of the way Americans now view money and its value. About 40 percent plan on paying off debt, and 26 percent will spend their money on living expenses.

Finally, 12 percent will hit the stores for shopping fun. No matter what you decide to do with your refund this year, shopping around for the best deal pays off and stretches those tax dollars a little further.

Here are some suggestions for shopping for those items on your list:

• Think ahead: Does that brand new television look really inviting and cause you to forget that your tires on the car are almost worn out? “A wise man thinks ahead…” Proverbs 13:16.

• Get more for less by looking into pawnshops, eBay, Craig’s List and discount stores for refurbished items. “…And by knowledge the rooms shall be filled with all precious and pleasant riches,” Proverbs 24:4.

Often, refurbished items will prove to be better than new in many cases, because they go through a thorough checkpoint to make sure everything is functional and all kinks are worked out.

• Make a wish list of all things you would like to do with your tax refund then evaluate the cost of each item and consult with your family on its importance to them and you. “Prepare plans by consultation… Proverbs 20:18.

