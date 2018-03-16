Nashville Lawn & Garden Show announces winners

Additional awards for garden design and product displays were presented to companies and organizations from Davidson, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties in Tennessee and two additional states.

Award winners were:

• Nature’s Best Lawn and Landscape in Nolensville won the Ernie Hansel Craftsman Award for best use of construction elements in a garden and Horticultural Association of Tennessee Award for best use of plant materials.

• Master Gardeners of Davidson County in Nashville won the plant awareness award for best use of clear and accurate labeling.

• Ponds by David in Mt. Juliet won the reflection award for the best use of water in a garden;

• Josiah Lockard and Middle Tennessee Lawns in Hermitage won the spectrum award for best use of color in a garden.

• Milkweed and Honey Farm and Farm in the City Community Garden in Nashville won the Alice Ann Chapman Environmental Award for garden showing sensitivity toward the environment.

• Lone Oak Farm and Peacescapes in Nashville won the Floyd MacDonald Creativity Award for creativity and innovation in garden design.

• Natural Creations in Nashville and Southern Native Landscape Design in Hendersonville won the show theme award for the garden which most clearly displayed the theme of “Guerrilla Gardening and the Urban Jungle;” the duo also received the designers’ choice award for best garden.

Exhibitors in the vendor marketplace were honored as follows:

• Born in a Barn in Franklin won for its hard goods exhibit booth.

• D.H. Interiors was runner up for its hard goods exhibit booth.

• Hewitt Garden Center in Franklin won for its green goods exhibit booth.

• Colonial Creek Farm in Swainsboro, Georgia was runner up for its green goods exhibit booth.

The people’s choice award was presented to Jim Knestrick with Knestrick by Design for his floral design.

The show’s spectacular live gardens cover nearly an acre of space indoors, bringing an early taste of spring to Nashville. The free daily lectures offer advice and inspiration from experts. More than 175 exhibitors from a dozen states participate in the Show, the largest annual gardening event in the state.

The Nashville Lawn and Garden Show is presented by the Nashville Lawn and Garden Foundation, a not-for-profit organization. Proceeds from this year’s Nashville Lawn and Garden Show will benefit the Nashville Tree Foundation, Walden’s Puddle, Twelve Apostles Eagle Scout Project, and other community horticultural programs.