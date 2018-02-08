Middle Tennessee Perennial Plant Society plans upcoming sale

The annual event, which will begin at 9 a.m. at the Fairgrounds in Nashville, will be a place to get the jump on summer with new plant varieties or to replace the beloved favorites lost during the winter.

The sale, which will be its 27th year, is one of the largest sales in Tennessee and supports local scholarships for Tennessee horticulture students and free public gardening programs at Cheekwood each month.

The sale will offer a large selection of newly released and hard-to-find perennials from top local nurseries.

“We use growers within 150 miles of Nashville, so that plants will already be adapted to our challenging climate,” said sale acquisitions co-chair Mickey Newman. Visit ppsmtn.org for a complete plant list.

The sale will also be filled with tried-and-tested varieties that have graced Tennessee gardens for decades. Plus, expert “plant guides” will give advice on what to buy, how to plant it and how to keep it alive.

No admission will be charged; Metro charges $5 for parking. No carts, strollers or pets will be allowed.

The Perennial Plant Society of Middle Tennessee promotes the use of perennial plants in the landscape and offers education to local gardeners and scholarships to area horticulture students. The annual plant sale is the group’s major source of funding for the activities. The group holds free monthly education meetings, which are open to the public. It also offers garden tours to members. For more information, visit ppsmt.org.