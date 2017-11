Ice Bears lose to Hendersonville/Station Camp

Michael Settle and Lawson Smith push the puck upice for Mt. Juliet in a 6-2 loss to Hendersonville/Station Camp last week. Settle, a freshman, scored both Golden Bear goals wiht assists from Smith, Patrick Guay and Corey Settle. Mt. Juliet’s next match will be at 8:30 p.m. next Monday against Ravenwood at Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville.