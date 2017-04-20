Predators sweep Blackhawks

The Nashville Predators shocked the Hawks by sweeping them in the first round of the playoffs, with the clincher a 4-1 victory in Game 4 on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Pekka Rinne continued his domination in goal by making 30 saves to again lead his team to victory. Roman Josi scored two goals while Colton Sissons and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist as the Preds shocked a Hawks team that finished atop the Western Conference and were the heavy favorites entering the series.

Jonathan Toews scored late in the third period for the Hawks but it wasn't enough as they were swept in the postseason for the first time since 1993 when the Blues eliminated them. The Hawks managed just three goals in the series with two of them coming in Game 3.

The Hawks will head home to lick their wounds while the Preds will wait for the winner of the Blues-Wild series, which St. Louis leads 3-1.

— Chris Kuc, Chicago Tribune