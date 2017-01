The Golden Bears/Wildcats dominated with 36 shots on goal to 10 by the Mustangs/Eagles.

Kieran Ogle scored twice and Jack Simonson, Dylan Kraay and Tristen Akron once apiece for Mt. Juliet/Central. Jack Tirey totaled two assists and Ogle, Austin Work and Nick Roman one each.

Mt. Juliet/Central will next face Franklin at 5:15 p.m. Friday and Station Camp at 8:15 p.m. Jan. 18, both at Ford Ice Center in Antioch.