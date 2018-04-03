Wreck doesn’t cloud dance instructor’s dream

The Lebanon woman spent her junior and senior years in high school with the Music City All-Stars in Brentwood, where she had the opportunity to participate in many competitions and up against dancers from national and international studios.

“I was humbled by my experience sharing the stage with such talented and passionate dancers,” Poole said.

Upon graduation, Poole dove head first into work at her childhood studio, Showtyme Xtreme Athletics and Dance. She taught several of their recital classes all throughout high school, but freedom from her studies meant more time, and more time meant a bigger vision. Tryouts were held in the summer, and Poole recruited a motley crew of 18 children. Classes started that August, and they spent the entire fall developing technique and performance ability. The novice competition team was on track to their success until December 2012, when Poole was involved a head-on collision. From the scene of the accident, Poole was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight helicopter, where her injuries were assessed.

Acquired injuries on the tiny dancer’s body included a broken jaw, lost teeth, cracked ribs and various lesions – but the most sinister was a cut on the arch of her foot, accompanied by a shattered heel.

Poole had danced her whole life, and for the first time, her future in this field was not visible.

She spent 11 days in the Vanderbilt intensive care unit, and when she was finally released, things did not appear to get better. On her foot she wore a Wound Vac her father had to painfully change several times daily. She endured steroid shots to her stomach, nerve catheters, and an unexplainable disconnect from the passion that had shaped her. Doctors told her she would likely never walk again, let alone dance and coach a team, and at times there were discussions of amputation. But, Poole’s ambition not once waived.

Not only was Poole faithful she would heal, she was also determined to do it in the presence of her 18 students. She spent most of winter break at hospitals and doctors appointments, and once the break was over, she returned to teach her class.

For 10 months, Poole coached from a wheelchair with a wired jaw.

Poole, 24, currently has 42 students on her dance team who range from 4-19 years old. Since their first year as a team, they have tripled their weekly training sessions. During the upcoming competition season, they will compete in routines, compared to one her first year. Poole said her dancers have improved dramatically since that first year, both technically and in their passion for the art.

Last week, the team competed in a regional competition at Middle Tennessee State University’s Tucker Theatre entertainment hall. Their biggest success during the weekend was their line dance, which included all 42 students, and gave them an overall win, as well as the most entertaining title. For the Showtyme team, March is midseason, and Poole is confident their success will continue in the same vein, as they participate in several other competitions in the next few months.

For Poole, a competition weekend is always a joyous occasion. She loves to be surrounded by students and coaches from other studios who are just as enthralled with the art of dance as she is. And usually, her team makes out well.

But success like that only comes from the time and effort the team puts forth, she said. Through a mutual passion for movement and sound, and the way things connect people, Poole and her students work together to create compelling and technical routines.