Nancy Evins: Just a pro and not a con

The bidding had gone like this. One diamond by me, one heart by her and four hearts by me…then pass, pass, and East bids five clubs, the first bid by those opponents.

I passed, of course. I had made a limit bid, making her the captain of the hand.

To my surprise, she also passed, and we set them three tricks when we could have made five hearts.

She chewed me out, saying I should have doubled. I said she knew exactly what I held, four hearts with enough points that said if she just had six, we had game. She either should have doubled or gone to five. I had no idea what she held. It could have been so many hearts that she might think East was void, and we’d take no tricks there.

The next time I saw her boyfriend, the pro, I asked him about it, and he said no, she was correct. I explained the reasoning, and he replied, “Nancy, I know that, and Dr. G. knows that, but you two don’t know it.”

I kind of thought I did, and people who heard about it were so shocked he gave that answer just because they were dating.

Months later, I ran into him again, and I asked him a bridge question. He hesitated and finally said, ”Well, because it’s you, I’ll answer that.”

It suddenly dawned on me that since this was his career, he only wanted paying clients to whom to sell his information.

At least it didn’t wind up as one case supposedly did.

A bridge player approached a professional and asked a question, which was answered.

The player thanked him and moved along.

A few days later, he receives a bill in the mail for $100, and he is so enraged he calls his attorney to complain of the nerve of that pro when all he did was ask one question.

The lawyer attempted to explain, and said he understood, but if you looked at it from the pro’s point of view, he was at work, and you asked him to render his professional services, so I’m afraid you’ll have to pay the bill.

The bridge player was dismayed but agreed that he would send a check, which he did the next day, though reluctantly, thinking he would never ask a bridge pro for his opinion.

A week later, he received a bill for $150 from the lawyer.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.