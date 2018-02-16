Ann Haney: Are printable coupons on the way out?

In past years, 2016 especially, printable coupons were still made, their mark and redemption rates held steady. However, upon discovery from the last quarter of 2016 in comparison with 2017, printable coupons declined about 43 percent. What led to the decline could easily be attributed to the increase of digital downloads, which skyrocketed by 67 percent in 2017.

The fact is, while many are old school and prefer clipping and organizing, far too many people live fast-paced lives and prefer to save on the run. Digital downloads are geared toward the consumer’s purchases when they sign up online with their loyalty cards. This obviously is a timesaving feature consumers are sure to love.

Stores have discovered by giving consumers savings on what they already purchase on a regular basis, it saves them time by minimizing their savings search. What consumer would not love this feature? It’s savings at the push of a button.

All is not over for the printable coupons, though. Manufacturers have yet to convince the old-school coupon clippers that digital delivers all their expectations. For many, they are still trying to get used to smartphones. I, for one, can understand. I, too, grew up with payphones. It’s the thought of figuring out how to download coupons, even though a simple task is more than many are ready to discover. It seems technology is changing so fast, once we learn how to work the newest release, something better replaces what we finally learned to use.

Inmar, a printable coupon provider, believes digital demand is inevitable with the new generation of technology enthusiasts. They are also in favor of the digital demand, because it eliminates the misuse of printable coupons, which has unfortunately been a huge problem in the past. The fact is, if you misuse the purpose of something, it won’t be long before it will be non-existent. Greed will never produce lasting benefit, but rather extinguish benefit all together and hurt even those who use it honestly.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney ministry’s vision is helping women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances and helping those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.