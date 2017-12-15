Ann Haney: A honey of a deal

Honey.com is a site that allows you to earn cash back via gift card at multiple well-known stores and alerts you to coupons available for your purchase.

To take advantage of Honey, visit joinhoney.com/ref/lsl50je and click on “add to chrome.” Once you have followed this easy single step, every time you shop online, Honey will pop up at participating stores alerting you of coupons available.

It will then add those coupons to your purchase with your approval. As an added bonus you will earn so many Honey gold points which will apply toward a $10 gift card to stores like Walmart, Amazon, Target, Ebay and Groupon.

When you sign up, you will immediately earn 50 points, and when you reach 1,000 points, redeem them for a gift card of your choice.

I tried it out personally, and with one transaction at Kohl’s, I earned 63 gold points for simply doing my Christmas shopping online. It’s that easy.

You may be wondering how it can possibly give you free money back. It’s simple. Honey gets a commission from every sale by the store. It then splits that commission with you, passing on great savings. Rewards generally appear in your account within 60 days of making your purchase.

What makes Honey so great? You never have to look at multiple websites again to search for a coupon that will work with your online purchase. Honey does this automatically for you.

Look for the little “G” logo on store websites if you are unsure. Honey will track all your transactions so you can see what purchases earned what points. If you’re curious ahead of time, you can click on the stores link and see what percentages and deals they are offering. Some exclusions do apply, including cash back on gift cards.

Why didn’t we know about this great tool earlier? Shopping has never been simpler. Check it out, take advantage of hassle-free coupon discounts and put a little jingle back in your pocket this holiday season.

