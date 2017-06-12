Long Hunter State Park to debut Reading Ranger Story Trail

The story trail combines outdoor exercise with childhood literacy through storybook artwork along a quarter-mile trail.

Tennessee State Parks partnered with the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation and Nashville Public Library to bring visitors the children’s storybook, “Pitter and Patter,” by Martha Sullivan. Engaging artwork by Cathy Morrison reveals the journey of two raindrops traveling through the water cycle and greeting animal friends along the way. The story introduces young minds to this vital environmental concept as they walk along a state park trail.

Located near Couchville Lake, the story trail will be accessible daily during regular park hours from 7 a.m. until sunset until next spring.

The grand unveiling of the story trail, which will feature children’s activities and crafts, will be June 24 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Area 2 near Couchville Lake inside the park.

For more information about Long Hunter State Park, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/about/long-hunter. To learn more about the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation, visit governorsfoundation.org.