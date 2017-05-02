FOOD FEATURE: Bring brunch home

(Family Features) There’s no denying that brunch is a popular favorite, but you don’t have to leave the comfort of your own home to enjoy a delicious spread with family and friends.

Enjoy this weekend luxury every day and bring brunch home with premium ingredients like Smithfield’s Hometown Original Bacon, Anytime Favorites Diced Ham and Fresh Breakfast Sausage.

Delight friends and family with a full spread of mouthwatering recipes like Sausage and Egg Tarts dressed with Asparagus and Tomatoes, Cheesy Bacon Jalapeno Corn Muffins, Cinnamon French Toast Sausage Roll-Ups and Scrambled Eggs and Ham in a Waffle Cup. Then enhance your menu with options for customization like jams, butters and toppings to make brunch at home unique and unforgettable.

Boost Brunch with a Bloody Mary Bar

Premium ingredients and worthwhile recipes are a great way to make brunch at home, and adding a Bloody Mary bar to the mix is one way to give your spread extra flair. Provide your guests multiple options for toppings so they can perfectly customize their adult beverages with garnishes like these:

Salt (plain or flavored)

Pepper

Horseradish

Smithfield Hometown Original Bacon

Celery stalks

Worcestershire sauce

Lemons

Limes

Hot sauces

Stuffed olives

Pickled green beans

Pickle spears

Onions

Cheese cubes

Cherry tomatoes

For more brunch and entertaining recipe inspiration, visit Smithfield.com.



Cheesy Bacon Jalapeno Corn Muffins

Nonstick cooking spray

1 package (16 ounces) Smithfield Hometown Original Bacon

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup yellow cornmeal

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 eggs

6 tablespoons butter, melted

1/3 cup honey

3/4 cup milk or buttermilk

1 can corn kernels, drained

2 medium jalapeno peppers, seeded and diced

1 medium jalapeno pepper, thinly sliced

Heat oven to 375° F. Line rimmed baking pan with foil and set lightly sprayed baking rack in pan. Cut bacon crosswise into thirds and lay out bacon strips on rack, being careful not to overlap slices. Bake 10-12 minutes, or until bacon has just begun to crisp. Remove from oven and drain on paper towels. Increase oven temperature to 400° F. In large bowl, stir together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt and cheese until well mixed. In small bowl, whisk eggs until frothy and stir in melted butter, honey and milk. Add milk mixture to dry ingredients and stir until combined. Fold in corn and diced jalapeno and reserve. Lightly spray or butter 12-cup muffin tin and line each cup with two slices of bacon. Evenly divide muffin batter into cups, filling about three-fourths full and top with remaining bacon and sliced jalapeno. Bake muffins 20 minutes, or until golden brown, using toothpick to test doneness. Let cool briefly, remove muffins from tin and serve while still warm.

Sausage and Egg Tarts with Asparagus and Tomatoes

Flour, for dusting

1 package (about 1 pound) frozen prepared puff pastry, thawed

9 eggs, brought to room temperature for 30 minutes, divided

1 teaspoon water

1 Smithfield Hometown Original Fresh Sausage Roll, sliced into 8 patties, cooked and halved

1 pound fresh asparagus spears, cut into pieces

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese (optional)

Heat oven to 400° F. On lightly floured surface, roll out pastry and cut into eight 4-5-inch squares and transfer to greased or parchment-lined baking sheets spaced about 1 inch apart. Using small knife, lightly score line 1/2-inch inside edges of squares to create framed border. With fork, prick several holes in center of pastry squares. Bake squares 7-8 minutes, or until pastry has puffed substantially yet not begun to brown. Remove from oven and immediately tamp down centers inside of scored line carefully with back of fork. Lightly beat 1 egg with water and brush outside frames of pastry with egg wash. Slightly overlapping framed pastry borders, equally divide and arrange sausage, asparagus and tomatoes in pastry squares, leaving centers open for eggs. Top each with cracked egg, seasoning with salt and pepper and sprinkling with cheese, if desired. Return to oven and bake 8-10 minutes, or until puff pastry is golden brown and eggs have just set. Let cool slightly and transfer tarts with spatula to serving plate and serve warm.

Cinnamon French Toast Sausage Roll-Ups

12 Smithfield Fresh Sausage Links

2 eggs

2/3 cup milk

3 tablespoons almond liquor (optional)

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 slices whole-wheat bread, crust removed and cut in half

3 tablespoons butter

Cook sausage according to package directions; keep warm. Beat together eggs, milk, almond liquor and cinnamon. Dip one bread slice half in egg mixture and wrap around one sausage link. Press bread edges together where they overlap to keep from unrolling. Repeat with remaining bread and sausage links. Heat large skillet over medium heat; add butter and let melt. Place French toast-wrapped sausages in skillet, seam-side down. Cook until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes total.

Scrambled Eggs and Ham in a Waffle Cup

6 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 cups Smithfield Honey Cured Boneless Ham Steak, diced

1 tablespoon butter

8 waffle cups (4 ounces each)

4 teaspoons maple syrup, warm, divided

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

In bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cheese, salt and pepper; stir in ham. In 10-inch, nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add egg mixture; reduce heat to medium-low. Using wooden spoon, scrape eggs from edges of pan to center. Continue stirring eggs 3-5 minutes, or until fluffy. Scoop 1/2 cup warm scrambled eggs into waffle cup and drizzle with 1/2 teaspoon maple syrup. Garnish with fresh thyme leaves. Repeat for each waffle cup.

SOURCE:

Smithfield