Goodwill to celebrate Earth Day

Goodwill will hold a storewide half-off sale on Earth Day at all of its 34 retail stores, including stores in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. All merchandise, including clothing, linens, toys, books, kitchenwares, decor and other home goods, will be sold for 50 percent off.

Goodwill is a nonprofit, social enterprise that sells donated goods in its stores to change lives through education, training and employment across 48 Tennessee counties. It is also one of the state’s greenest organizations.

Last year, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee processed more than 40 million donated items for sale in its stores. By selling the items, Goodwill extends its useful life cycle and keeps them from being thrown away. Even donations that cannot be sold provide value for Goodwill’s mission and help preserve the environment. In 2016, Goodwill kept more than 32 million pounds of materials out of landfills through recycling and other efforts. The nonprofit’s recycling of cardboard and paper pulp alone saved more than 53,000 trees from being cut down.

Also in observance of Earth Day, Goodwill will accept donations of gently used clothing, shoes and books at the 16th annual Nashville Earth Day Festival on April 22 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Centennial Park.

The festival will a free, family friendly event with thousands of people expected for live music entertainment, exhibits and activities aimed at educating area residents about protecting the environment. Goodwill is one of more than 100 community groups, environmental organizations and government agencies expected to participate.

Goodwill will have a tent at Centennial Park, and attendants will be ready to accept donations, providing festival goers with a convenient way to reduce clutter in their homes while earning a tax deduction and helping others in their communities.

For nearly 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has provided job training and job placement free of charge to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items. In 2016, Goodwill served nearly 44,000 people in Middle and West Tennessee and placed more than 18,000 people into jobs. For more information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions, retail stores and donation centers, visit giveit2goodwill.org or call 800-545-9231.