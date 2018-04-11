Jacob Smith: A letter from World War II

So, when our news editor Sinclaire Sparkman pulled a collection of papers from 1945 out of a closet, I had to look through it.

There was plenty to explore as we talked about the differences in layout from 1945 to now, and the cost of goods that were advertised, but what stuck out, of course, was the number of stories about the war.

It honestly seemed like every story on the front page of every issue was about the war, and each issue had an update on how soldiers from Wilson County were doing.

The story that stuck out to me was from June 14, 1945. It was a letter from Capt. T.J. Old Jr. to his mother. Capt. Old was the nephew of R.L. Old, who owned Old’s Cash Store in Lebanon. Old wrote the letter from inside Austria after the collapse of Germany.

“I’m sure I don’t have to tell you about V-E Day, which means nothing to us but ‘there’s still a war in the Pacific.’ But I can imagine the headlines screaming the good news to you all. Maybe the Japs can see the handwriting on the wall, but I seriously doubt it judging from the way they’re fighting to the death on Okinawa.

“But all in all, I feel that the 13th ‘Black Cats’ did their share in defeating the Germans. We’ve certainly had our share of fast moves and covered a lot of ground since arriving in the ETO. I’ve seen many of the beautiful things of Europe and plenty of the ugly.

“Some of the cities are nothing but piles of dust. The Danube was neither beautiful nor blue the day I crossed it. The castles on the Rhine are no longer castles. The people are no longer industrious supermen, but cringing, begging, helpless mortals, who don’t know whether to smile at us or shoot us – and they’re afraid to do the latter, and don’t have the heart to do the former, so they just stare stupefied. They can’t believe it’s over.

“I think my biggest thrill to date was when [the 67th] liberated two Allied POW camps, which contained something over 5,000 good American boys, some of whom had been prisoners for more than two years. Boy, that was something. They cried and laughed and hugged us and our tanks and it gave me a feeling like I’ve never experienced and probably never will again. And it thrilled me to tears when our Air Force sent planes to us to fly them out. I just wish you could have seen the look on those boys’ faces when they were told to form in groups to be loaded into those planes for flight to the USA. That was something I’ll never forget.

“There’s the grimmer aspect, too. Our artillery did a good job of eliminating the German troop concentration near one of the POW camps. I can’t help but pity these German GI’s sometimes because of their sad plight. Their officers are stupidly loyal and just wouldn’t surrender until the last moment. And every minute they postponed it just cost more German soldiers’ lives. Their mistake was in following Hitler and his lies.

“Thank God it’s over now and pray God the whole thing ends soon.”

