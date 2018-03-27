The Hermitage to welcome Doris Kearns Goodwin for 118th Spring Outing

Goodwin is the author of six critically acclaimed and New York Times bestselling books, including her most recent, “The Bully Pulpit: Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft and the Golden Age of Journalism.” Goodwin’s book “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln” inspired the movie “Lincoln,” which is based in part on Goodwin’s book. In addition to a presidential historian, Goodwin is a political commentator, and her appearances include on NBC, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CNN, “The Charlie Rose Show” and “Meet the Press.”

“Doris is one of the nation’s most renowned presidential historians and political commentators, and she has a vast knowledge of past presidencies and their impacts on our society,” said Howard J. Kittell, president and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation. “One of the things I love most about history is it allows us to continue learning valuable lessons from past perspectives and contexts. Doris is one of the most accomplished historians of our time, and we are so honored for her to join us at this year’s Spring Outing.”

Goodwin follows a prestigious list of past Spring Outing keynote speakers, including former first lady Laura Bush, NPR’s Mara Liasson, Tennessee first lady Crissy Haslam and Beth Harwell, speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives.

A Nashville tradition that began in the early days of the Ladies’ Hermitage Association as a picnic on the lawn of the mansion, Spring Outing has evolved into one of the major events held at the Hermitage and regularly features nationally known speakers who present on a variety of topics, including politics and history.

Spring Outing will be May 16 at 11:30 a.m. and is under the volunteer leadership of event co-chairs Jennie McCabe and Kathy Rolfe. More than 500 guests are expected to attend. All proceeds will benefit the Andrew Jackson Foundation’s many projects, programs and events designed to elevate national awareness of Jackson and the Hermitage. Spring Outing is an invitation-only event. To receive an invitation, call 615-889-2941, ext. 208.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage is one of the largest and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened as a museum in 1889, it is one of the nation’s oldest presidential sites, drawing more than 220,000 visitors each year. The Hermitage is a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with 27 restored buildings, 12 dating to Jackson’s ownership, including his 1836 mansion and tomb, slave cabins, garden and the church he had built for his beloved wife, Rachel. In the Andrew Jackson Center, guests can experience Andrew Jackson: Born for a Storm, an interactive exhibit about the life and profound impact of our seventh president on the history of the United States. The center’s new 18-minute introductory film, “Jackson,” explores Jackson’s role as “the People’s President” and prepares visitors for their tour of the Hermitage mansion, grounds and exhibits through movie-like re-enactments, interviews with historians and storytelling. Admission is free for active-duty military and half price for veterans.

For more information, visit thehermitage.com.